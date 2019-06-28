Police seek man who vandalized pillars at Philadelphia's Holocaust Memorial

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are asking for help identifying the person who vandalized the pillars in front of the Holocaust Memorial in Center City Philadelphia.

Surveillance video shows the man pick up an unknown object and carve out the initials "R-B-M" and two lightning bolts into the pillars.

He then walked away.

Investigators describe the man as middle-aged, wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

He was seen carrying a green bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
