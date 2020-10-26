'Put the knife down': Man shot, killed by police in West Philadelphia

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police shot and killed a man on a West Philadelphia street Monday afternoon after yelling at him to drop his knife.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic call along the 6100 block of Locust Street.



Sgt. Eric Gripp says officers confronted a man with a knife at the scene. Gripps say the man was shot multiple times by two officers after he didn't adhere to calls to drop the weapon. He was later pronounced dead.

Neighbors have identified the man as Walter Wallace.

Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at a man as he walked in the street and around a car. The man walks toward the officers as they backed away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him.

Walter Wallace



"Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.

Both then fired several shots at the man and he collapsed in the street. A woman ran up to the victim and began screaming. Several bystanders then walk up to the man who was shot.

It is unclear in the video if the man had a knife. Witnesses said he was holding one.

At least a dozen evidence markers were found at the scene. Witnesses and neighbors want to know why less-lethal force wasn't used.



"You could have pulled out a taser. You could have shot him in the leg," said Jada Hilton.

By Monday night, a group of residents took to the streets protesting Wallace's death. Officers could also be seen setting up a perimeter around the 18th district police station.



Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the video raises questions but she assured the community that a full investigation is underway.

"I have directed the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit to begin its investigation. I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace's family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled."



Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 President John McNesby expressed his support for the officers involved.

"Our police officers are being vilified this evening for doing their job and keeping the community safe, after being confronted by a man with a knife. We support and defend these officers, as they too are traumatized by being involved in a fatal shooting. We ask the public for its patience as investigators work to gather all the facts of this tragic incident in West Philadelphia today," McNesby said.



A large crowd gathered where the man was killed, with video showing many yelling at the police officers and crying. Some people later spoke with Outlaw, who arrived at the scene a short time after the shooting occurred.

"My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace. I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered. I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace's family, and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns first-hand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able," said Mayor Jim Kenney after the shooting.

No officers in the video appeared to be injured. The names of the officers who fired the shots were not immediately disclosed. Both were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice shootingshootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court in final Senate vote
Teen dies after shooting at state park; hunter may be involved
Pastor faces 22 counts of sexual abuse of a child
2 teachers team up to help breast cancer patients
Did you hear it? Drive-in concert disturbs nearby towns
Agree to disagree? Talking politics in a divided household
Ballot counting is underway in New Jersey
Show More
400th homicide recorded in Philly
Tuesday is the deadline to request a ballot in Pa.
NJ aiming for 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate once available
Fewer virus patients aiding Pennsylvania case investigators
Trump scheduled to make 3 stops in Pa. today, one in Hanover
More TOP STORIES News