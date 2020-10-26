'Put the knife down': Man shot, killed by police in West Philadelphia

@PhillyPolice on scene of an officer involved shooting. Investigators say they responded to a domestic incident at 61st and locust. They reportedly encountered a man with a knife. @6abc pic.twitter.com/cdccGVyFD6 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020

Walter Wallace

@PPDCommish has arrived on the West Philadelphia block. No word on the condition of the man armed with a knife shot by police. @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/Qd8bUZ4vYm — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020

Growing crowd of protestors flocking to 55th and Pine. We just saw another large group of protestors coming down Pine at 53rd @6abc pic.twitter.com/f9Bh8UA9lf — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 27, 2020

Residents tonight protesting outside Southwest Detectives at 55th and Pine... police say 27 year old Walter Wallace was armed with a knife and didn’t drop his weapon. More than a dozen shots were fired. He died. Residents feel this could have been handled differently @6abc https://t.co/7PIPapzzLE pic.twitter.com/hlUvuRWNHu — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 27, 2020

Emotions are running high among a growing crowd of neighbors, many of whom witnessed the officer involved shooting. @PPDCommish spoke with some of them on scene. Full video on my Facebook page @6abc https://t.co/qCAYVqN37a pic.twitter.com/IVJ40nCxB2 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) October 26, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police shot and killed a man on a West Philadelphia street Monday afternoon after yelling at him to drop his knife.It happened around 3:50 p.m. when officers responded to a domestic call along the 6100 block of Locust Street.Sgt. Eric Gripp says officers confronted a man with a knife at the scene. Gripps say the man was shot multiple times by two officers after he didn't adhere to calls to drop the weapon. He was later pronounced dead.Neighbors have identified the man as Walter Wallace.Video of the fatal confrontation recorded by a bystander and posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at a man as he walked in the street and around a car. The man walks toward the officers as they backed away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him."Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.Both then fired several shots at the man and he collapsed in the street. A woman ran up to the victim and began screaming. Several bystanders then walk up to the man who was shot.It is unclear in the video if the man had a knife. Witnesses said he was holding one.At least a dozen evidence markers were found at the scene. Witnesses and neighbors want to know why less-lethal force wasn't used."You could have pulled out a taser. You could have shot him in the leg," said Jada Hilton.By Monday night, a group of residents took to the streets protesting Wallace's death. Officers could also be seen setting up a perimeter around the 18th district police station.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the video raises questions but she assured the community that a full investigation is underway."I have directed the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit to begin its investigation. I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace's family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled."Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 President John McNesby expressed his support for the officers involved."Our police officers are being vilified this evening for doing their job and keeping the community safe, after being confronted by a man with a knife. We support and defend these officers, as they too are traumatized by being involved in a fatal shooting. We ask the public for its patience as investigators work to gather all the facts of this tragic incident in West Philadelphia today," McNesby said.A large crowd gathered where the man was killed, with video showing many yelling at the police officers and crying. Some people later spoke with Outlaw, who arrived at the scene a short time after the shooting occurred."My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace. I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered. I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace's family, and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns first-hand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able," said Mayor Jim Kenney after the shooting.No officers in the video appeared to be injured. The names of the officers who fired the shots were not immediately disclosed. Both were wearing body cameras and were taken off street duty pending the investigation.