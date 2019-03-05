Police: Shooting leaves man dead in West Philly

Shooting leaves man dead in West Philly. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on March 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was overhead at 6:30 p.m. on Monday as police combed the scene for bullets in the 4900 block of Reno Street.

Police say a 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiaphilly newsshootingpolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Community mourns 2 teens killed in Bucks Co. crash
Girl, 6, hit and killed by car driven by bar patron
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicles on I-95
More students test positive for mumps at Temple University
Temple doctor shares stroke warning signs and prevention tips
Deptford Township swears in new police chief
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Show More
AccuWeather: March Chill Setting In For An Extended Stay
Chris Christie speaks to crowd in Philly
Commuters frustrated by SEPTA's snow schedule change
'The Bachelor' Colton jumped the fence and it was sad
Police-involved shooting under investigation in New Hope
More TOP STORIES News