Police: Student arrested for stabbing teen at North Philadelphia school

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A student has been arrested after stabbing a classmate in a North Philadelphia school, police said.

It happened around 11 a.m. Friday at the William Dick Public School along the 2400 block of North 24th Street.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen.



As the Action Cam got to the scene, a woman pulled up to the school and ran inside. Moments later, she ran back out and told Action News reporter Bob Brooks that it was her son who had been stabbed.

She drove off to Hahnemann University Hospital where her son was being taken. His condition has not been released.

Police said a weapon was recovered.

A student who witnessed the incident said a girl stabbed the teen with scissors. He said the teen was bleeding and taken to the nurse's office.

The mother of the witness said the teen was placed in a wheelchair and then carried on a stretcher into an ambulance. She said he looked alert at the time.



A heavy police presence could be seen at the school as parents came to pick their children.

