Police: Suspect sexually assaults woman in Newark home

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Newark, Delaware.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Hunters Crossing Apartments on the unit block of Fairway Road.

The 33-year-old victim told police an armed man forced his way into her apartment and sexually assaulted her. The suspect took off in the victim's silver 2013 Honda CRV bearing a Pennsylvania license plate KPP0923.

The victim described the suspect as being dark skinned black male, 5'10 to 6' tall with a heavy set build.



Anyone with information should contact the New Castle County Police Department at 302-395-8110

