EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3438946" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police press conference on death of Temple student on May 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3437874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Remembering slain Temple University student. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3437245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temple student murdered in his apartment: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., May 6, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3435860" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temple student found shot to death. Gray Hall reports during Action News at Noon on May 6, 2018.

It is with great sadness and utter disbelief having lost a member of the Blue Eagle Basketball family at such a young age. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Duignam family.#Degs #Alwayssmiling#blueeagleforever

Coach Arndt & Staff pic.twitter.com/7fYI3cimHj — Nazareth Basketball (@NAZhoops) May 6, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3436569" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temple student murdered in apartment: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., May 6, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3439063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police: Temple student shot and killed during robbery. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on May 7, 2018.

Philadelphia police say a Temple University student who was shot and killed during a robbery in his off-campus apartment was able to call 911 prior to his death.Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Duignam, a third-year business student preparing for his last final of the year, was found shot to death in his apartment on the 1700 block of Diamond Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday.In a Monday morning press conference, police say they believe Duignam knew the killer as there were no signs of forced entry. They say he likely led the suspect into his home.There were, however, clear signs of a struggle, police say.Police say the suspect stole money and then fled the apartment. They say he locked the apartment on the way out.Prior to Duignam passing away from his injuries, police say the 21-year-old was able to dial 911 to alert authorities. The Temple student reportedly told the 911 operator that he couldn't breathe.He had gunshot wounds in his stomach, arm, and cheek. Once officers were able to gain access inside, Duignam had already succumbed to his injuries.Police are searching for information on the suspect. They say it could have been one person or several involved.This was the sixth student death at Temple since September.Duignam's friends and classmates are frightened and grieving."Just to wake up and find out that something like that went on under your nose, it's surreal, very surreal," junior Natalie Lepera said.Neighbors were stunned at the tragic news, especially one who saw the victim less than 48 before he was killed."He sits on the side. He smokes his cigarettes in the mornings. You may see him in the afternoon. He was cool," Nicole, who did not give her last name, said. "It's shocking that a young man lost his life in his own home."The 21-year-old's former basketball coach at Nazareth Area High School tweeted that he and his staff are in utter disbelief."It is with great sadness and utter disbelief having lost a member of the Blue Eagle Basketball family at such a young age. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Duignam family," the tweet read.Duignam is from Northampton County and the grandson of a former Tatamy borough mayor. The current mayor said on Facebook that he is heartbroken."I am beyond heartbroken to let you know that one of our own has fallen to a senseless tragedy. Dan was the grandson of former Mayor Luke Duignam. I cannot imagine their pain and sadness," Mayor Christopher Morten said.Nicole says she has six children herself and can't imagine what Duignam's mother is going through."I just pray for his family," Nicole said.Though authorities don't believe this was a random shooting, Temple and Philadelphia police are beefing up patrol on and around campus.Anyone with information should call 215-204-1234 or use the confidential tip line at 215-204-6493.------