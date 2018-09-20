WEST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Pennsylvania State Police confirm troopers opened fire on a suspect accused of murdering his parents and shooting at his ex-wife following a manhunt in Chester County that lasted for hours. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, but it is not clear how he died.
Trooper James Spencer told reporters Thursday morning it is still under investigation whether 59-year-old Bruce Rogal fired at police.
Around 2:35 a.m., Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced Rogal of Glen Moore had died, ending a massive search authorities launched Wednesday evening.
"The manhunt is over. The suspect is dead," Hogan said.
Police say Pennsylvania State Troopers who were already searching for the suspect spotted Rogal driving past the Embreeville Barracks shortly before 1 a.m. in his silver Honda Odyssey.
"He led police on a chase. State police were then joined by SWAT team members," Hogan said.
With the aid of a police helicopter, troopers were able to follow Rogal a few miles into the West Bradford Township neighborhood where his ex-wife lives and where he reportedly fired gunshots hours earlier. Police say there were no roadblocks, Rogal chose to head back there.
The police chase ended when Rogal crashed his van into the side of the house.
The pursuing troopers and responding agencies started a perimeter around the neighborhood.
"After he crashed into the house, a gunfire exchange happened with the pursuing troopers that were already on scene following him," Trooper Spencer said.
Although Spencer used the term "exchange of gunfire," it not has been determined if Rogal fired a weapon. Spencer said a gun was located in his vehicle.
In police radio calls obtained by Action News, the audio also says there was an "exchange of gunfire" between police and the suspect. Again, this has not been confirmed by authorities.
The radio call says, "They exchanged gunfire. They say he's armed with a rifle. There are helicopters above saying that the doors are still closed on the vehicle."
Trooper Spencer said police knew Rogal was a danger to society.
"Already killed two people, heightened security. It is an active investigation, but we did exchange gunfire with him," Spencer said.
The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) with use of a BearCat made contact with the suspect. He was removed from his vehicle. and first aid was rendered, but police say Rogal was pronounced dead at the scene.
No trooper or anyone else was injured in the incident.
Hogan says it all began when Rogal received notice that his divorce was finalized Wednesday afternoon, and, in the judgment, the family home was awarded to his now ex-wife.
According to the D.A., around 5:45 p.m. Rogal drove to his ex-wife's home and, as she was in the driveway changing the oil in her car, he fired six shots at her. She was not hurt in the incident, but police say some of the bullets hit nearby houses.
Hogan says, around 6:15 p.m., Rogal drove to the Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen Township and shot his parents, William and Nancy, both in their late 80s, to death in their apartment. He then fled.
Around 6:30 p.m., police issued a lockdown in a two-mile radius of the Bellingham facility while searching for Rogal. West Chester Area School District sent an alert stating that they locked down schools in the area, and members of the band at East High School were being contained as part of the lockdown.
In a statement to Action News the school district says:
We got the OK from police to lift the lockdown at approximately 8:30 p.m. Police helped escort our students out of the building and they were all home safe by about 9:30 p.m. We notified parents of the lockdown. There were approximately 40 marching band students at East High School at the time of the lockdown.
On Facebook, Superintendent Dr. Jim Scanlon, added, "We immediately locked down all 16 of our schools last night when we learned of this event. Our custodial staff responded immediately to secure our buildings as part of our safety protocols. We're grateful for their quick attention," .
The suspect in last night's fatal Bellingham retirement community shooting has been found dead. We immediately locked down all 16 of our schools last night when we learned of this event. We are grateful for the support & coordination of all of our local police depts. pic.twitter.com/0kJtDOqcSm— West Chester Area SD (@WestChesterASD) September 20, 2018
Police searched for the suspect throughout Chester County, and even surrounding states. The manhunt ended shortly before 1 a.m..
"He is dead. Everyone else is safe, with the exception of his parents, who he killed. Now, this morning in Chester County, everything can go back to normal," Hogan said.
Hogan said all lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.
Road closed off in West Bradford Twp, investigation ongoing. ChesCo DA says Bruce Rogal led police on chase, crashed car into home where ex-wife was earlier. DA says when police made contact with Rogal, he was already dead. pic.twitter.com/nSTn5w1DHu— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) September 20, 2018
Police blocked off the West Bradford Township neighborhood where the manhunt ended as they were still gathering evidence early Thursday morning.
