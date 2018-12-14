Police: Woman killed in front of her newborn baby in Logan home

Police: Woman killed near baby in Logan home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on December 14, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman was shot and killed in front of her 5-day-old baby in the Logan section of Philadelphia, police say.

Authorities reported to a shooting around 4 a.m. Friday inside a home on the 6300 block of North Woodstock Street.

Arriving officers found the 24-year-old victim on the floor of a second floor bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the woman's 5-day-old daughter was feet away in her crib in the bedroom during the shooting.

The baby was not hurt.

She was taken to 35th police district headquarters while officers waited on Department of Human Services. She is being transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for care.

Police say there were signs of a struggle, but not forced entry.

While police search for a suspect, they say the baby's father is a person of interest. Police say the father, who was the boyfriend of the victim, was apparently not at the home during the shooting.

Police: Woman killed near 2-day-old daughter. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on December 14, 2018.


