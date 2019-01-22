POLITICS

Actress Alyssa Milano criticized for 'MAGA hat is the new white hood' tweet

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Alyssa Milano is facing backlash after comparing the red "Make America Great Again" hat worn by Trump supporters to the hood worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

WASHINGTON --
Actress Alyssa Milano is facing a backlash on social media after comparing the red "Make America Great Again" hat worn by supporters of President Donald Trump to the hood worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

RELATED: Native American elder, teen at center of crowd in viral video speak out

"The red MAGA hat is the new white hood," Milano tweeted. "Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp."


The 46-year-old tweeted the message on Sunday after a viral encounter between a group of Catholic high school students and a Native American elder on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Some of the students were wearing MAGA hats.

Videos later surfaced, revealing new details of what led up the clash. Students were verbally attacked by a different group of demonstrators at the Lincoln Memorial.

Twitter users are now asking Milano to apologize.

RELATED: Videos show fuller picture of DC clash between high school students, Native Americans

One person wrote, "Way to blow something completely out of proportion in order to continue your irrational hatred of all things trump."

While another tweeted, "Apologize and back down."

"I'm a Latino that thinks it's unbelievable that all these liberals are trying to imply that being white is the problem in this country," said another Twitter user.

Milano followed up on Twitter Monday, saying "Let's not forget-this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman's right to her own body and reproductive healthcare. It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpactorsocial mediatwitterku klux klanstudentsprotestnative americanteenagersu.s. & worldracism
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Videos show fuller picture of DC clash involving students
Native American elder, teen at center of crowd speak out
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
POLITICS
Harris Wofford, activist who served in Senate, dies at 92
Airport collecting donations for federal workers during shutdown
Trump's shutdown proposal faces uncertain fate in Senate
Supreme Court lets military implement transgender restrictions
More Politics
Top Stories
Several daycares receive threatening phone calls in Delaware
Driver escapes after car crashes into Mt. Laurel icy pond
Driver crashes truck that lands on its side in Pennsauken
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Cooper, McKay among locals up for Oscars
Chris Brown and 2 others detained after rape complaint
Exclusive: Police arrest suspect in string of car break-ins
Missing Chili's waitress and mom of 7-year-old found dead
Show More
'Miracle puppy' survives euthanasia, finds forever home
Majestic views of partially frozen Niagara Falls
Eagles' Ertz, Cox, more teammates defend Carson Wentz
Airport collecting donations for federal workers during shutdown
Trump's shutdown proposal faces uncertain fate in Senate
More News