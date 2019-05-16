joe biden

Philadelphia named headquarters for Joe Biden's presidential campaign

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Biden for President is announcing its national campaign headquarters will be located in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Joe and Jill Biden both hail from the Keystone State.

This Saturday. the Bidens will hold a campaign kickoff rally in downtown Philadelphia.

"We're proud to anchor our campaign in the birthplace of American democracy," said Greg Schultz, Campaign Manager, Biden for President.

"Philadelphia is a thriving city and a testament to the American spirit, built by the ingenuity and tenacity of ordinary people who did extraordinary things. Its storied history and celebrated diversity will serve as an inspiration for Team Biden, and is the ideal setting to continue our fight for the soul of this nation," Schultz said.

On Saturday, Vice President Biden will lay out his vision for unifying America with respected leadership on the world stage-and dignified leadership at home.
