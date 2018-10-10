U.S. & WORLD

Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal

Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Former Vice President Joe Biden will present the 30th annual Liberty Medal during the National Constitution Center's ceremony next month.

This year, former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will be honored for their commitment to veterans.

The event is set for Veterans Day, November 11th at 5 p.m.

6abc is a proud partner of the National Constitution Center, and will once again broadcast this year's presentation.

