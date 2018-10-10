Biden will honor George and Laura Bush with Liberty Medal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Former Vice President Joe Biden will present the 30th annual Liberty Medal during the National Constitution Center's ceremony next month.
This year, former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will be honored for their commitment to veterans.
The event is set for Veterans Day, November 11th at 5 p.m.
