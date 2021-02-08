City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart on city's Black Lives Matters response; Timothy DeFoor's historic election win

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviews Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart to discuss her report on the City of Philadelphia's response to the Black Lives Matter civil protests over the summer.
Our next guest will be Republican Timothy DeFoor, Pennsylvania's new Auditor General and first African American to win state-wide in PA as we celebrate Black History month at 6abc.
Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
