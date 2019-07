WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney has signed a bill raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products in the state from 18 to 21.The governor signed the bill just before noon Wednesday in Wilmington.It includes not only cigarettes, but e-cigarettes and vaping pens as well.Retailers caught selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 would face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000.