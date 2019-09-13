politics

Harris proposes $2 trillion investment for HBCUs

HOUSTON, Texas -- Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris said Thursday that she has an education improvement proposal that includes 2 trillion dollars earmarked for HBCUs, also known as historically black colleges and universities.

"I will say that it is our HBCUs that disproportionately produce teachers and those that serve in many professions," Harris said. "If a black child has a black teacher before the end of the third grade, they're 13 percent more likely to go to college. If that child has two black teachers before the end of third grade, they are 32 percent more likely to go to college."

Harris did not provide a source for those statistics.

Her comments came following a question about fixing traditional public schools.

The Houston Democratic debate was held on the Texas Southern University campus, which is one of the largest HBCUs in the nation with over 10,000 students, according to the school.

RELATED: HBCU life? Inside look at why enrollment is on the rise at several universities

Texas is home to 10 historically black colleges and universities. Two campuses, TSU and Prairie View A&M University, are in the Houston area.

WHAT TO KNOW: HOUSTON DEMOCRATIC DEBATE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustoneducationdebatetexas southern universitypoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
Trump campaign flying massive banner over Houston ahead of debate
AG Shapiro files suit against Sackler family for role in opioid crisis
Stage set for 3rd Democratic debate in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care
Philadelphia CEO heads to Bahamas to help with recovery efforts
3 NJ teens file lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul
Neighbors in South Philadelphia on lookout for serial burglar
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Mistrial declared for man accused of shooting Philly police officer
Police arrest suspect wanted in multiple attempted abductions
Show More
Another tropical system is expected to hit the Bahamas
Deaths of 5 Erie children prompt day care fire safety effort
Video shows men placing mail bins on Philadelphia street
Trump campaign flying massive banner over Houston ahead of debate
Doctor accused of overprescribing opioid medication to patients
More TOP STORIES News