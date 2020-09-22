6abc Studios (WPVI) -- The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sent shockwaves through the country's world of jurisprudence. But it has also rocked the campaign for President. Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna discuss Ginsburg's death and its potential impact on the race and the Court.
Over the next several weeks, Jim Gardner and Dr. Terry Madonna from Franklin and Marshall College are going to talk about which way the state, its counties, its voters are leaning, and how the choices made here could sway the outcome of the national results.
Watch their conversation each week on 6abc.com and our 6abc News App, or for the full sized television experience watch on the family of 6abc streaming apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.
Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna discuss impact of Justice Ginsburg's death
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More