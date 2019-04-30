joe biden

Joe Biden 2020: Former VP, wife Dr. Jill Biden appear on 'Good Morning America'

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden sat down with Robin Roberts for an exclusive interview.

Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, sat down with ABC News' Robin Roberts to talk about his run for the White House in an interview that aired Tuesday on Good Morning America.

The presidential candidate opened up about why he thinks he could beat President Donald Trump as well as his message for Anita Hill, the woman who brought sexual harassment in the workplace into the spotlight when accused then-Supreme Court-nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. Biden led the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I believed her from the very beginning, but I was chairman," Biden said. "She did not get a fair hearing. She did not get treated well. That's my responsibility."

Biden drew widespread criticism last week for an appearance on ABC's The View during which he pointedly declined to apologize for anything he personally did to Hill, saying he treated her well and regretted that other senators did not. That wide-ranging interview, his first since joining the race, also covered topics such as President Donald Trump's reaction to his candidacy, his reflections on grief after losing his son Beau, and his recent phone call with Hill.

During the Tuesday interview, Jill said she's been the target of men invading her personal space - as some women have criticized her husband of doing.

Her husband "connects with people" through physical contact, especially from "men and women looking for comfort," she said, but she added he "is going to have to be a better judge of when people approach him and how he's going to react."

She said she kept silent in the past when men were in her "space." But she added, "Women are in a different place now. We have to honor that."

She said if a man invaded her space now she'd "turn around and say, 'What do you think you're doing?'"

On Monday at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Biden accused Trump of abusing the powers of his office and ignoring everyone but his political base Monday in his first public rally as presidential candidate, arguing in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania that strengthening unions and promoting social and economic unity can restore Democrats to the White House.

The former vice president entered the crowded race last week as one of the frontrunners for the Democratic nomination.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
