Politics

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta enters Pennsylvania's 2022 Senate race

Malcolm Kenyatta

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta announced that he plans to run for the US Senate seat that's coming open with Republican Sen. Pat Toomey's decision not to seek reelection in 2022.

In a video to supporters on Thursday night, Malcolm vowed to tackle poverty across the state, fight against corporate interests, and ensure an equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. If elected, he would be the one of the body's youngest members, and the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color to ever serve in the U.S. Senate.

Kenyatta, a Democrat who represents the 181st Legislative District, joins Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who kicked off his Senate campaign earlier this month.



Kenyatta is a native of Philadelphia and the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color and one of the youngest members elected to the PA General Assembly.

"Our state and our nation are at a crossroads. The devastating toll inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic has left too many families mourning loved ones and struggling to make ends meet, while hatred, violence, and division - like we saw at the Capitol on January 6th - are pulling the country apart at the seams," said Representative Malcolm Kenyatta. "We need new leaders in the U.S. Senate to better deliver for the American people and I'm exactly the kind of 'Do-Something Democrat' that will get results for Pennsylvania."

Other candidates rumored to be eyeing the race include Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democratic House member also from western Pennsylvania. Across the state, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, state Sen. Sharif Street and US Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, among others, could end up vying for the lion's share of the heavily-Democratic vote in and outside Philadelphia.

Kenyatte has received early support from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), AFT Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), the Working Families Party (WFP) and the Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiapennsylvania
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jaworski weighs in on Wentz trade: 'It was a bad marriage'
From rookie savior to castoff: A look at Carson Wentz's run as Eagles QB
Snow emergency lifted in Philadelphia
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Lingering Light Rain and Snow into Friday
How much snow has fallen so far in the Philly area?
NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars to look for signs of life
Show More
Bucks County drivers take on winter storm
Premature NICU survivor celebrates 5th birthday 'Action News' style
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
Celebs call for change amid unprovoked attacks on Asian Americans
Eagles agree to trade Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks
More TOP STORIES News