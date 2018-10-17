POLITICS

Melania Trump speaks in Philly after emergency landing

EMBED </>More Videos

Melania Trump speaks in Philly after emergency landing. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at Noon on October 17, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First lady Melania Trump is touring an intensive care unit at a Philadelphia hospital to learn about the care being given to newborns suffering from opiate withdrawal.

She was late for the visit Wednesday morning after her first flight was forced to return to a Washington area military base because of smoke in the cabin. She took a different plane to make the trip.
EMBED More News Videos

The Action Cam was there as First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Philadelphia on October 17, 2018.



Mrs. Trump also spoke briefly at a conference at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on newborns who were exposed to opioids while in the womb.

She began her remarks by saying "sorry for a little delay."

EMBED More News Videos

Melania Trump's plane forced to return. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.



She said there are few things harder than seeing a newborn suffering, and that she wants to shine a light on the issue.

The first lady was also going to visit with mothers who are in addiction treatment in a program that allows them to have their children with them.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw video from first lady Melania Trump's plane after it was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews on its way to Philadelphia on October 17, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsphilly newsmelania trumpopioidsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
New Jersey's voter registration deadline is Tuesday
Mike O'Brien, state lawmaker from Philadelphia, dies at age 64
Trump says climate change not a hoax, not sure of its source
Saudi stocks drop after Trump threat over missing writer
More Politics
Top Stories
No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts alarm in North Wilmington
Neighbors tried to rescue victims in deadly BurlCo fire
Video shows burglars combing through Philly family's home
Murder charge for grandmother after toddler found in oven
Bus plows through highway median in suspected case of road rage
Target opens new small-format stores in Philadelphia area
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
Show More
Police: Woman attempts fraud at Montco bank
Bucks Co. residents warned to watch for more possible explosives
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Canada starts legal recreational marijuana sales
Delco baker creates Gritty wedding cake
More News