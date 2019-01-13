U.S. & WORLD

Miami airport terminal closes amid government shutdown

MIAMI --
Miami International Airport officials say they will reopen a terminal Monday that was closed for parts of the weekend because of a staff shortage caused by the partial government shutdown.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin told news outlets Sunday that Concourse G will be back in operation after it closed for parts of Saturday and Sunday.

The airport did not have enough Transportation Security Administration agents to staff the security checkpoint.

Chin says on Monday the checkpoint will be fully staffed and that future adjustments will depend on the availability of TSA workers.

Many TSA employees have called out sick to protest having to work but not being paid because of the government shutdown.

Authorities say the Miami airport closure did not cause unduly long lines on Saturday.

