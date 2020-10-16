Nearly 9M Pennsylvanians have registered to vote, more Dems than GOP

Nearly 9-million Pennsylvanians have registered to vote so far.
Of them, 4.2 million are Democrats and 3.5 million are Republicans.
The state has also processed and approved more than 2.7 million mail-in ballot requests.
Secretary Kathy Boockvar took time to stress the importance of following the proper steps while returning those ballots.
In Pennsylvania, your ballot must be placed in the secrecy envelope before it is placed in the mailing envelope.
Ballots mailed in without the secrecy envelope will not be counted.