Nearly 9M Pennsylvanians have registered to vote, more Dems than GOP

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the deadline to register fast approaching in Pennsylvania, the secretary of state gave an update on the voting process Friday.

Nearly 9-million Pennsylvanians have registered to vote so far.



Of them, 4.2 million are Democrats and 3.5 million are Republicans.

The state has also processed and approved more than 2.7 million mail-in ballot requests.

A record number of Pennsylvanians will vote by mail in 2020. Here's what to know about the process. (Video from VotesPA.com)



Secretary Kathy Boockvar took time to stress the importance of following the proper steps while returning those ballots.

In Pennsylvania, your ballot must be placed in the secrecy envelope before it is placed in the mailing envelope.

Ballots mailed in without the secrecy envelope will not be counted.
