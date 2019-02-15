POLITICS

Philadelphia City Council passes cashless store ban

Philly Council passes ban on 'cashless' stores. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia could soon require all stores to accept cash.

The next step is for Mayor Jim Kenney to sign off on the bill.

On Thursday, City Council passed a ban on cashless stores.

Councilman Bill Greenlee says stores that only accept credit cards or payment apps discriminate against the poor.

"As business models evolve we must ensure that it's not discriminatory. Nearly 10% of Philly residents do not have credit I am happy to say @PHLCouncil just passed my legislation requiring businesses to accept cash as payment," Greenlee tweeted.


Some retailers are worried about the added costs to their business and the danger of criminals trying to steal cash.

Councilmember seeks cashless stores ban. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on February 5, 2019.



