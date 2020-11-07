President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivery victory speech

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7750349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vice president-elect Kamala Harris says voters have "ushered in a new day for America."

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation after winning the presidency on Saturday. Here are the latest developments:9 p.m.In his first speech after securing the White House, President-elect Joe Biden is making an appeal to supporters of President Donald Trump.Biden said Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, that "this is the time to heal in America" and pledged to be a president to represent even those who didn't support him.Noting"I've lost a couple times myself," Biden said, "now, let's give each other a chance."Trump has not conceded the race to Biden, pursuing legal challenges over ballot counts in several states.Biden said "it's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again," saying of his political opponents, "they are not our enemies. They are Americans."8:55 p.m.Joe Biden is pledging to be a president "who seeks not to divide but to unify."Biden is delivering his first remarks as president-elect at a victory party in Wilmington, after he was officially declared the winner of the presidential election on Saturday. Biden jogged onto the stage wearing a black suit, black mask and light blue tie. He pointed and waved at the screaming crowd gathered to hear him speak.Echoing his campaign stump speech, Biden promised to be a president who "doesn't see red states or blue states, only sees the United States," and said he would work "with all my heart" to win the confidence of all Americans.Biden touted the fact that he's won more votes than any presidential ticket in history, calling his win "a convincing victory, a victory for the people." He also said he was "surprised" by seeing the celebrations and an "outpouring of joy" in the wake of his win nationwide.Biden said that "once again, America's bent the arc of the moral universe more toward justice."___8:50 p.m.Vice president-elect Kamala Harris is paying tribute to Black women who "so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy."Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first woman to be elected to the vice presidency.Harris noted her ascension to the role comes 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified and 55 years after the signing of the Voting Rights Act, which expanded who could participate in American democracy.She praised Joe Biden for having "the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exist in our country" by selecting a woman as his running mate."Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a county of possibilities," Harris said.The remarks were some of the most direct she has delivered about her history-making role as Biden's running mate.___8:45 p.m.Vice president-elect Kamala Harris says voters have "ushered in a new day for America."Harris is speaking Saturday in her first address to the nation since she and Joe Biden were declared the winners of the presidential election.Harris says voters chose hope, unity, decency, science and truth in choosing she and Biden over President Donald Trump.Harris, the first woman to be elected vice president, wore a white pantsuit in tribute to women's suffrage. She also opened her remarks with a tribute to the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, who said democracy is not a state but an act. Harris will also be the first Black woman to serve as vice president.___8:30 p.m.Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot outside the Wilmington convention center in Delaware for a drive-in rally to celebrate Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race.With temperatures mild Saturday night, more than 1,000 people sat on the roofs of their cars or milled around in small groups nearby, many cheering and waving American flags or Biden campaign signs. The smell of grilling meat hung in the air not unlike a football tailgate, and some of the attendees danced and sang, sweating through facemasks that appeared to be nearly universally worn.The campaign set up cranes with towering American flags, an American-flag lined stage and projected a 10-story tall Biden-Harris logo over a digital American flag on the side of a hotel beside the convention center. Blue and red lights illuminated state flags perched on the roof of another nearby building.Organizers first erected the stage on Tuesday night, expecting to hold a Biden Election Night party. As vote counting continued and no winner was declared, the campaign kept the stage intact and the parking lot remained surrounded by high security fences with police controlling all access in and out. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW ***Pennsylvania catapulted its native son, Joe Biden, to victory and the White House on Saturday after a long, hard-fought and expensive campaign. Democrats were able to wrestle the battleground state's 20 electoral votes back from President Donald Trump after the Republican's surprise victory in 2016.Biden also carried Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to the presidency, flipping states that Trump won in 2016, but it was Pennsylvania that put him over the top. The state had been a must-win for Trump.The 77-year-old Biden was born in Scranton and sought to contrast his working-class roots with the affluent Trump's by casting the race as "Scranton versus Park Avenue." It was a familiar theme for Biden, who has long played up his connection to lunch-bucket Scranton and still has friends there."Against extraordinary odds, he achieved what he really wanted, his goal," said lifelong friend Tom Bell, a retired insurance agent who grew up in the same neighborhood as Biden.Biden has long played up the idea that he was Pennsylvania's "third senator" during his decades representing neighboring Delaware. He also campaigned extensively in the state from his home in Delaware.Until 1952, Biden lived with his parents and grandparents in a two-story Colonial on a tree-lined street in Green Ridge, an Irish Catholic enclave and one of Scranton's nicest neighborhoods. Biden slept in an attic bedroom with sloped ceilings and a view of West Mountain, scrawling "Joe Biden was here" and "Kilroy was here" on the walls.The family moved to Delaware in search of greater opportunity, but Biden returned frequently. As senator, he was a familiar presence in the Philadelphia media market.Delaware, now the epicenter of the political universe, went into celebration mode after news broke that one of their own was being elected president."I cried. You just don't even know. I'm so tired of the hypocrite that's in the White House," said Carol Riley."I was born and raised here. So, to have vice president, now president is just monumental for this little state," added Veronica Renteriamojica."Everybody's just excited for this day. We waited for extra days to get here and we're just glad to see it happen," said another Biden supporter.About 200-300 cars were permitted onto the lot near the Chase Center for a victory rally.President-elect Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will address the nation tonight at 8 p.m.