REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON -- The federal government has pushed back the deadline for REAL ID compliance to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The original deadline was set for October 2020.

In 2005, the federal Real ID Act mandated that all U.S. residents obtain an updated identification card in order to travel on commercial aircraft and access federal facilities. The rule requires states to verify documentation that proves name, birth date and residence.

President Donald Trump announced that the deadline would be pushed back during a Monday press briefing.

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," the president said.

in a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf acknowledged that many DMVs across the country are temporarily closed, preventing millions from getting Real IDs.

"Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID," the statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

