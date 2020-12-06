rudy giuliani

Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, Trump tweets

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19.

".@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" the president tweeted Sunday, repeating baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump had not reported on the 76-year-old's condition.

Giuliani has been to leading Trump's legal challenges that are attempting to overturn the 2020 election results after President-elect Joe Biden's win, even after several losses in court and Attorney General William Barr saying the Justice Department uncovered no widespread fraud.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
