Senators in Pennsylvania OK bill to toughen penalties for repeat DUI drivers

HARRISBURG (WPVI) -- The state Senate is passing legislation to substantially increase penalties for motorists who have multiple DUI convictions to end what the bill's sponsor called Pennsylvania's "revolving door system" for the most serious drunk drivers.

The bill passed Tuesday, 43-6, and goes to the House of Representatives.

Under the bill, penalties would rise for those who receive multiple driving-under-the-influence convictions and have higher blood alcohol content levels.

In addition, the bill would create a court-administered sobriety monitoring program and make it a condition of bail for at least three months for someone who is charged with their second DUI offense.
