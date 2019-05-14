Politics

Pennsylvania Primary Election: Some dry towns to decide on liquor question

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- In Lansdowne, Delaware County you can find a train station, many shops, a bank and a movie palace being lovingly restored.

But you cannot find a restaurant where you can go in, sit down and buy a drink. Lansdowne is a dry town but that could change if voters say yes to a ballot question during the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, May 21.

The Lansdowne Economic Development Corporation is pushing for the change and urging voters to vote yes to beer wine and spirits by the glass.

The notion of changing Lansdowne from a dry town to a wet town has been talked about for decades.


Deborah Broudeur, who heads the LEDC, believes restaurant liquor licenses could make help spur development in Lansdowne's Central Business District.

She thinks the change would allow some restaurants that are struggling.

"It will allow the smaller restaurants to have a higher profit margin," said Broudeur.

She also thinks it will attract other eating establishments as well.

Some residents Action News talked to seem cool to the idea.

One longtime resident says she is not certain how an influx of restaurants serving alcohol would benefit the town of about 10,000 people.

Most, however, were like Laurie Wolfe, who told us she plans to vote yes.

She says it would be nice to stay in town and go out to a restaurant and have a glass of wine

In addition to Lansdowne, both Marple Township and Alden Borough in Delaware County, and Franklin Township and West Marlborough Township in Chester County are holding similar votes next Tuesday.
