Other topics include Mayor, police and fire chiefs go to Canada to look at safe injection sites, Governor Tom Wolf raises alarms about possible food stamp cuts; also committing to 4.3 million to improve conditions of Philadelphia schools; and in New Jersey: The debate over the state allowing medically-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients goes into effect.
1-on-1 with Newsmaker Larry Krasner
This week's Newsmaker was Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner discussing the rise in gun violence and the criminal justice reform movement.
Other topics include Mayor, police and fire chiefs go to Canada to look at safe injection sites, Governor Tom Wolf raises alarms about possible food stamp cuts; also committing to 4.3 million to improve conditions of Philadelphia schools; and in New Jersey: The debate over the state allowing medically-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients goes into effect.
Other topics include Mayor, police and fire chiefs go to Canada to look at safe injection sites, Governor Tom Wolf raises alarms about possible food stamp cuts; also committing to 4.3 million to improve conditions of Philadelphia schools; and in New Jersey: The debate over the state allowing medically-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients goes into effect.
Related topics:
politicsinside story
politicsinside story
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News