1-on-1 with Newsmaker Larry Krasner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5445090" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel sounds off on the DA's time in office, possible food stamp cuts and more.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5445070" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tamala offers some words of appereciation for the namesake of the Prince Theatre.

This week's Newsmaker was Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner discussing the rise in gun violence and the criminal justice reform movement.Other topics include Mayor, police and fire chiefs go to Canada to look at safe injection sites, Governor Tom Wolf raises alarms about possible food stamp cuts; also committing to 4.3 million to improve conditions of Philadelphia schools; and in New Jersey: The debate over the state allowing medically-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients goes into effect.