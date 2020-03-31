Politics

Staying emotionally healthy during the Coronavirus Pandemic

By and Niki Hawkins
In this special 15-minute version, host Matt O'Donnell interviews Relationship Therapist Dr. Argie Allen-Wilson and New York Times Bestselling Author and Corporate Trainer Steve McClatchy.

They discussed tips for staying inspired, motivated and emotionally healthy during the stay-at-home directive issued to flatten the curve and stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

They also discussed how to talk to kids, and deal with spouses and significant others during these unpredictable times.
