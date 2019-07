EMBED >More News Videos The panelists discuss PES Refinery and Hahnemann University Hospital shutting their doors and the job loss expected in the region.

Host Tamala Edwards interviews our Newsmaker - Congressman Dwight Evans (PA-3rd District) on a range of topics including impeachment, the 2020 election, poverty and local politics in Harrisburg.The panelists go on to discuss the closing of the PES Refinery and Hahnemann University Hospital and the effect of thousands of jobs that will be lost in our region.This week's panel consits of Ajay Raju, Ed Turzanski, Nelson Diaz and Farah Jimenez.