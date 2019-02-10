POLITICS

Amy Klobuchar: What to know about Minnesota senator, 2020 candidate

EMBED </>More Videos

In 2006, Amy Klobuchar became the first woman to represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar was born and raised in Minnesota and attended Yale University and University of Chicago Law School. She worked pursued a legal career before she was elected Hennepin County attorney in 1998.

In 2006, Klobuchar became the first woman to represent Minnesota in the Senate. She was re-elected in 2012 and 2018.

In the Senate, she serves on the judiciary, economic, commerce, agriculture, printing, rules and library committees. By one ranking, she's cosponsored more bills and gotten more bills out of committee than her peers.

SEE ALSO: Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates

Klobuchar raised her national profile during a Senate Judiciary Committee last fall for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman when they were both in high school.

When Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh whether he ever had had so much to drink that he didn't remember what happened, he turned the question around. He asked Klobuchar, "Have you?"

Unruffled, Klobuchar continued as Kavanaugh asked again. Kavanaugh later apologized to Klobuchar, whose father is an alcoholic.

"When you have a parent who's an alcoholic, you're pretty careful about drinking," she said. "I was truly trying to get to the bottom of the facts and the evidence."

A December poll had Klobuchar pulling 10 percent of potential Iowa caucus-goers, according to Politico. That put her in fourth place among potential Democratic presidential hopefuls, led by former Vice President Joe Biden with 30 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders with 13 percent and Rep. Beto O'Rourke with 11 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2020 presidential electiondemocratspresidential raceu.s. & worldsenateMinnesota
Related
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
POLITICS
Amy Klobuchar announces 2020 campaign: 'I'll lead from the heart'
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Elizabeth Warren: What to know about 2020 candidate
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather: 2 rounds of wintry weather on the way
Fishtown home to be demolished after unexpectedly sinking a foot
Police car vandalized in Camden
8 displaced following house fire in Burlington County
Philadelphia Police vehicle involved in crash in North Philadelphia
Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton
1 injured after car collides with paramedic vehicle in New Castle County
Man fatally shot in Atlantic City
Show More
Suspects sought for armed robbery of Lawncrest 7-Eleven
Driver loses control, crashes into gas line in Manayunk
Bieber Transportation Group in Pa. shuts down without warning
8 injured after van becomes wedged under tractor trailer in Horsham
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Willow Grove
More News