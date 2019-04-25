Politics

Joe Biden announces 2020 presidential run: What to know about former VP, senator

Former Vice President Joe Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and his family moved to Delaware in 1953.

After graduating from Syracuse Law School, Biden served on the city council in New Castle, Delaware. At age 29, he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware for 36 years.

Biden launched a presidential campaign in 1987 but withdrew after only a few months. He ran again in 2008 but was eventually chosen as then-Sen. Barack Obama's running mate.

After Obama's victory, he and Biden served two terms in the White House. Before leaving office, Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

After his time in the White House, Biden and his wife Jill launched the Biden Foundation and focused their efforts on philanthropy.

