Investigation: Women says she was maced by NJ bakery owner while picking up free cake

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman turned to the Action News Investigative team after she says a South Jersey bakery owner maced her over a dispute when she tried to pick up a cake she won in a Facebook promotion.Action News began looking into the Popcorn Suite in Camden County after numerous complaints flooded our investigative team inbox.Customers said the owner, Wakeeta Rowe, failed to deliver baked goods. Others accused the bakery of selling cakes and donuts from other local stores while claiming they were freshly baked.Sharon Karbach said her dispute happened after she won a free cake in a February Facebook contest to promote the new bakery."So I picked up the bag of popcorn and I held it from left to right across my face," said Sharon Karbach, "and she actually maced the bag of popcorn."Karbach said she mutually scheduled with Rowe to pick up her cake in mid-March.When she arrived at 100 Cross Keys Road in Berlin, she said the bakery owner told her it wasn't ready."She said that I was impatient, I was ignorant and I didn't deserve the cake," recalled Karbach. "And I said, 'You just wasted my time.'"A dispute ensued and Karbach said that's when Rowe maced her for not leaving the store.Karbach called 911, but said Rowe told police she was the victim."I started backing up towards the door... like this lady's crazy, like all this over a cake," she added.The alleged assault is one of various complaints."There is not a cake we cannot craft," said Wakeeta Rowe during a 6abc interview back in February.But how much baking Rowe actually does is in question.The Popcorn Suite was set to be highlighted on a 6abc program when the investigative team began receiving complaints.At that time, she told an Action News producer: "We also craft a delicious cake donut. The good thing about cake donuts is they're lighter, less calories than a fried donut."But our investigation found those "cake donuts" are actually made by a Long Island baker by the name of Hannah who didn't want her last name used.Before the agreement was finalized, Rowe allegedly went on Facebook, claiming she made the "cake donuts," according to Hannah."Like don't say that you bake it in house. You can say you offer this product, but don't say that you bake it because that's lying in my opinion," said Hannah.And Rowe was unable to remember the very flavors of donuts when asked by our producer that she claimed to make."I can't remember off the top of my head... Let me look at my phone real quick," she said.And we found a cake being advertised on the Popcorn Suite's Facebook, which looks exactly like a cake on the shelf at Walmart.Stephanie Spancake said she made the discovery."How much was that cake at Walmart?" asked Chad Pradelli."$12.99 and she was selling it for $50 at her place," said Spancake.And Oreo donuts advertised on the Popcorn Suite's Facebook page appear to be from the famous Beiler's at Reading Terminal in Philadelphia.Our 6abc cameras captured all sorts of Beiler boxes in the Popcorn Suite."She came in twice, three times a week sometimes," said Beiler. "She got a bunch of doughnuts, pies, cakes and we loaded up her van," said owner, Keith Beiler.Beiler said he didn't mind if Rowe sold his product, he liked the money.Rowe declined our request for an on camera interview.In a phone call, she admitted to Action News she buys from Beiler's.As for that Walmart cake, she says she buys from the same supplier as Walmart."If you look at her Facebook page, she clearly states over and over that these are cakes made from scratch," said Spancake.The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs said it's issued a cease and desist order due to the bakery's failure to post prices and a refund policy.Karbach has filed a complaint summons in the macing incident.A hearing is set for next week.Help the Action News Investigation team get to the bottom of the stories that impact you.Use the below form to tell us your story idea: