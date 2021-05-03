Porch pirate dressed as Amazon worker caught on camera stealing packages in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man dressed as an Amazon delivery driver stole packages off of porches in Fishtown.Surveillance video shows the suspect, who appears to be wearing an Amazon vest, parking his bike on East Oxford Street.He sits down, crosses the street, walks up the steps to a home on the 1300 block, takes a package on the doorstep, nods at someone passing by, and takes his time riding away."They never steal anything valuable. There was a kid's water bottle and a shirt or something," said Trey Dodge, whose package was stolen. He says similar things have happened to him at least half a dozen times."The ones that just sit here I'm like, well, that's almost entrapment," he said of his porch.As delivery service has exploded during the pandemic, so has theft. A survey from C+R Research showed that about 43% of online shoppers had a package stolen in 2020. Meanwhile, Amazon's profits tripled in the last year."We used to get them sent to my husband's work because we knew it wasn't safe to have them near here or delivered here in case they got stolen, but he works from home now," said Sara Boyer, who lives near Dodge.Philadelphia police say they are looking into reports of porch pirates city-wide, but don't keep track of data on how often packages are stolen. Dodge says that's part of the reason he didn't initially make a report."I don't expect anything from it, but maybe I should just because of how much it's going on," said Dodge. He says an officer reached out to him after he posted about the theft on Facebook.Dodge also says he reported the theft to Amazon. The company touted some of its features to Action News, like delivery tracking, and options for warehouse and locker pick up for people worried about leaving packages on their doorsteps.