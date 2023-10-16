Kensington's Post Haste is a new farm-to-glass cocktail bar and restaurant

Post Haste is a neighborhood restaurant with a bar-forward focus -- and every drink has a story to tell.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Post Haste is a neighborhood restaurant with a bar-forward focus -- and every drink has a story to tell.

Take the ch-ch-ch-ch-Cherry Bomb cocktail made with Laird's Jersey lightning-an un-aged apple brandy from the nation's first licensed distillery, Fell to Earth vermouth- Philadelphia's very first vermouthery, and a super juice made with Trenton-grown kumquats.

Flyers fans can try the Gritty City, a white rum mixed with Vigo Amaro-made at Philadelphia Distilling, not far from Post Haste. The orange color comes from a carrot juice and pandan simple syrup, and it's topped with lemon thyme foam and a wafer imprinted with Gritty's visage.

Post Haste is the brain child of Fred Beebe and Gabe Guerrero. The pair met in college and actually started a restaurant in the college student center.

After college, Beebe became a bartender and bar manager; Guerrero a well-known DJ who worked in Stephen Starr Restaurants. But, Beebe says, they always talked about opening another place together but "in the real world."

When the pandemic hit, both were out of work and decided to try their hand at a business plan.

Two-plus years later, Post Haste opened its doors.

Everything behind the bar and all of the produce and protein on the plates is sourced from the East Coast.

The Philly beignets dish is a deconstructed riff on a pulled pork sandwich and among the snackable offerings. But there are also full meals like Cornish Hen or Crescent Duck Breast.

For those staying sober, Post Haste has a collection of non alcoholic cocktails dubbed free spirit.

The Tea El See is based on a milk tea popular in Southeast Asia. The drink preparation involves 'throwing' the liquid from one tin to another, to create a milkshake-like consistency.

It's garnished with nigella seeds that are grown locally but rooted in thousands of years of history. They were actually discovered buried in King Tut's tomb.

As for the name, Post Haste? It means after the haste, as in after the rush of the day, come to the bar and chill.

Post Haste | Instagram

2519 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125