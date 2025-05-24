1 dead, 4 others injured during house party in Chester, Pennsylvania

Officers discovered at 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds on the front steps of a home on 10th Street.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old is dead and four others are injured after shots rang out during a house party in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of East 10th Street.

Just north of Chester Police Headquarters, officers heard the sound of gunfire. When they approached 10th Street, officers observed two people running and multiple voices shouting.

Officers discovered at 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds on the front steps of a home on 10th Street. He was unresponsive at the time and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police initiated crowd control as they searched for additional victims inside and around the property.

Inside the home, police found three more victims ages 26, 16 and 25. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Additionally, a 21-year-old was found with a graze wound outside the home. They were treated at the scene by medics.

Investigators recovered a large number of spent shell casings from the street and rear yard of 205 E 10th Street.

Based upon evidence gathered, police believe an exchange of gunfire took place. Two guns were recovered from inside the home.

The gunfire also struck neighboring homes. Police say two apartments on the 1000 block of Madison Street were struck, as well as another home on the 200 block of East 10th Street.

Fortunately no one inside those homes were injured, including a 3-year-old who was home at the time.

In a statement City of Chester Mayor Stefan Roots wrote, "This heartbreaking violence is a painful reminder that we must come together as a community to protect our neighborhoods and our youth. The City of Chester will not stand idle while senseless acts of gun violence rob families of their loved ones. We are committed to supporting our police department in finding those responsible and to investing in the solutions that bring lasting peace to our city."

The victims were transported by medics to Christiana Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania.

This is an on-going investigation with Chester City Detectives, the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), and Crime Scene Investigators.

Chester City Police said, "This violent incident occurred during what appeared to be a gathering or party. The Chester Police Department strongly believes that celebrations and social gatherings should never end in tragedy, no one should lose their life simply for attending a gathering in their community."

The Chester Police Department is actively investigating this incident and is urging members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist in identifying and apprehending those responsible.

