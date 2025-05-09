24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 dead, another injured in West Philadelphia house fire

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 9, 2025 9:10PM
1 dead, another injured in West Philadelphia house fire
1 dead, another injured in West Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is injured after flames ripped through a home in West Philadelphia on Friday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Ruby Street.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on both floors of the two-story home.

Officials confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital, though their condition has not yet been released.

It took crews about half an hour to bring the flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW