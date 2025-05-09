1 dead, another injured in West Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead and another is injured after flames ripped through a home in West Philadelphia on Friday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Ruby Street.

When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on both floors of the two-story home.

Officials confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital, though their condition has not yet been released.

It took crews about half an hour to bring the flames under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.