1 dead, several injured after car hits pole, flips over in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead and several others are injured following a crash in Whitehall Township, Pa.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Orchard Avenue.

Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and then the vehicle flipped over.

One person was ejected from the car. That person died at the scene.

Other passengers were taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash.