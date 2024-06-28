No. 1 draft picks in NHL history: Schaefer, Celebrini, more



The Montreal Canadiens made history on June 5, 1963, selecting Garry Monahan with the No. 1 overall pick in the first-ever NHL draft.

Monahan scored 285 points (116 goals and 169 assists) over 12 seasons in the NHL, but only 14 of his 748 career games came in a Canadiens uniform. After spending just two seasons in Montreal, Monahan went on to play for the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks.

In the 2025 NHL draft, the New York Islanderschose Matthew Schaefer with their No. 1 pick.

Here's a list of the No. 1 overall picks in the history of the NHL draft:

2025: Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders

2024: Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

2023: Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks

2022: Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens

2021: Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

2020: Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers

2019: Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

2018: Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

2017: Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils

2016: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

2015: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

2014: Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers

2013: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

2012: Nail Yakupov, Edmonton Oilers

2011: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers

2010: Taylor Hall, Edmonton Oilers

2009: John Tavares, New York Islanders

2008: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

2007: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

2006: Erik Johnson, St. Louis Blues

2005: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

2004: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

2003: Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins

2002: Rick Nash, Columbus Blue Jackets

2001: Ilya Kovalchuk, Atlanta Thrashers

2000: Rick DiPietro, New York Islanders

1999: Patrik Stefan, Atlanta Thrashers

1998: Vincent Lecavalier, Tampa Bay Lightning

1997: Joe Thornton, Boston Bruins

1996: Chris Phillips, Ottawa Senators

1995: Bryan Berard, Ottawa Senators

1994: Ed Jovanovski, Florida Panthers

1993: Alexandre Daigle, Ottawa Senators

1992: Roman Hamrlik, Tampa Bay Lightning

1991: Eric Lindros, Quebec Nordiques

1990: Owen Nolan, Quebec Nordiques

1989: Mats Sundin, Quebec Nordiques

1988: Mike Modano, Minnesota North Stars

1987: Pierre Turgeon, Buffalo Sabres

1986: Joe Murphy, Detroit Red Wings

1985: Wendel Clark, Toronto Maple Leafs

1984: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1983: Brian Lawton, Minnesota North Stars

1982: Gord Kluzak, Boston Bruins

1981: Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jets

1980: Doug Wickenheiser, Montreal Canadiens

1979: Rob Ramage, Colorado Rockies

1978: Bobby Smith, Minnesota North Stars

1977: Dale McCourt, Detroit Red Wings

1976: Rick Green, Washington Capitals

1975: Mel Bridgman, Philadelphia Flyers

1974: Greg Joly, Washington Capitals

1973: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders

1972: Billy Harris, New York Islanders

1971: Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

1970: Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres

1969: Rejean Houle, Montreal Canadiens

1968: Michel Plasse, Montreal Canadiens

1967: Rick Pagnutti, Los Angeles Kings

1966: Barry Gibbs, Boston Bruins

1965: Andre Veilleux, New York Rangers

1964: Claude Gauthier, Detroit Red Wings

1963: Garry Monahan, Montreal Canadiens

