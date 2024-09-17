1 killed, another injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

A man is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Police arrived at the 3800 block of North 13th Street just after midnight on Tuesday, where a vehicle was speeding away from the scene.

The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police believe the men are related and were visiting family on the block.

They located multiple private surveillance cameras in the area to help with the investigation.

The search for a motive continues.