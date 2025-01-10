1 victim of LA fires identified: Man died with garden hose in hand, family says

The extent of the devastation caused by the Southern California wildfires remains unclear as strong Santa Ana winds continue to fuel the flames, but at least one victim of the raging fires has been identified by his family.

Victor Shaw is among those who lost their lives, with his sister Shari Shaw telling ABC News he died in a heroic attempt to protect his home in Altadena. The 66-year-old's body was found in front of the home, a garden hose still in his hand.

"I can't imagine what he might have been thinking, how he might have been so frightened," Shari Shaw said. "And I couldn't be here, I couldn't be here to save him. I couldn't be here, that's what hurts the most."

Victor Shaw died defending his Altadena, Calif. home from the Eaton Fire, his family said. The Shaw Family

Shaw lived in the family home since 1965, and had health issues that impacted his mobility.

In Altadena, an area north of Pasadena, the Eaton Fire broke out Tuesday, growing to more than 13,000 acres. Up to 5,000 structures -- including businesses and homes -- have been damaged or destroyed, authorities said.

Thousands of firefighters are battling the blazes and tens of thousands of residents have been forced to flee. At least five people are believed to be dead, with the LA County sheriff saying he expects that number to rise. Authorities have started bringing in cadaver dogs to search for victims.

