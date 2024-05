100-year-old Montco veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal for his service

100-year-old World War II veteran Abner Edward Younger was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with three additional medals for his service.

100-year-old World War II veteran Abner Edward Younger was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with three additional medals for his service.

100-year-old World War II veteran Abner Edward Younger was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with three additional medals for his service.

100-year-old World War II veteran Abner Edward Younger was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with three additional medals for his service.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A retired Montgomery County Marine was honored on Monday for his role in paving the way for others.

100-year-old World War II veteran Abner Edward Younger was one of the original Montford Point Marines.

In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps' first Black recruits, ABC Owned Television Stations presents Our America: Mission Montford Point, celebrating the history of the Montford Point Marines, the estimated 20,000 Black men who broke the color barrier of the last armed service to allow African Americans to join.

As one of the first African Americans to enlist, he helped put an end to racial segregation in the military.

On Monday, Younger was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with three additional medals for his service.