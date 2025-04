129th Penn Relays kicks off in University City, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 129th edition of the Penn Relays kicks off in University City.

Thousands of track and field athletes will take over Franklin Field for the oldest track and field competition in the country.

Roughly 100,000 spectators are expected to watch high school, college, and professional-level athletes test their speed and endurance for the three days of competition.

Traffic is expected in the area.

