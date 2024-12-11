13-year-old wounded in Hunting Park school stabbing incident, 14-year-old in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after being stabbed inside a school in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Community Council Learning Academy on the 4200 block of North Front Street.

Police say the victim suffered superficial stab wounds on his left arm and was treated by medics.

The 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody and the weapon was recovered.

The school was initially placed on lockdown but it has since been lifted.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

The CCLA says on its website that it is a private academic school licensed by the state servicing children who fall underneath the umbrella of special education.

