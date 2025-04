14-year-old & adult shot in Northeast Philadelphia; suspect in custody

14-year-old & adult shot in Northeast Philadelphia; suspect in custody

14-year-old & adult shot in Northeast Philadelphia; suspect in custody

14-year-old & adult shot in Northeast Philadelphia; suspect in custody

14-year-old & adult shot in Northeast Philadelphia; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police arrested a 28-year-old following a shooting that left a teenager and an adult injured in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Lynford Street around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

There, police found a 14-year-old boy and an 33-year-old man had been shot.

Investigators say an argument between the adults led up to the shooting.

The adult victim is in critical condition. The teenager is stable.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.