14-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia

Police could be seen scouring the street for bullets where a 14-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia.

Police could be seen scouring the street for bullets where a 14-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia.

Police could be seen scouring the street for bullets where a 14-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia.

Police could be seen scouring the street for bullets where a 14-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police could be seen scouring the street for bullets where a 14-year-old boy was shot in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 56th and Race Streets just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found the boy lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back.

The victim is now at the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators recovered one shell casing at the intersection.

As of Tuesday, there had been 26 juvenile shooting victims in Philadelphia so far this year, versus 30 during the same period last year. That's down around 13%.

For context, shooting victims of all ages are down more than 18% so far this year.

As for Tuesday night's incident, police are looking for the suspect.

"We're getting information from police real-time crime cameras that the shooter is described as a male, wearing a dark or black hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the front. Possibly some sort of track pants that he's wearing that are dark colored, and black and white sneakers. He fled on foot in an unknown direction," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.