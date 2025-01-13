Police say suspect had 4 prior arrests, including for another stabbing

14-year-old boy stabbed to death while walking to school in NYC; community to rally in support

Caleb Rijos will be remembered on Monday by friends, family and community members in the Bronx.

Caleb Rijos will be remembered on Monday by friends, family and community members in the Bronx.

Caleb Rijos will be remembered on Monday by friends, family and community members in the Bronx.

Caleb Rijos will be remembered on Monday by friends, family and community members in the Bronx.

NEW YORK -- A 14-year-old was fatally stabbed while walking to school in New York City last week.

Caleb Rijos was attacked Friday morning in the Bronx.

Waldo Mejia, 29, was arrested and charged in Rijos' stabbing death.

Mejia shouted expletives at reporters Saturday, as he was escorted out of the 40th Precinct in handcuffs.

Authorities say they found him with weapons, including the bloody knife they say was used in the murder of Rijos.

Police say Mejia had four prior arrests, including for another stabbing.

"During the course of this homicide investigation, an officer assigned to the Transit Bureau recognized that the suspect in this murder looked very similar to another perpetrator that had committed a stabbing on East 138th Street on the subway stairs," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said.

In that unprovoked attack on Jan. 5, police say Mejia approached from behind, and stabbed a man in the arm.

SEE ALSO: Slender Man stabbing assailant to be released from mental health facility

Late last year, police say Mejia plunged a knife into his neighbor's Ring camera. He was arrested on Nov. 27.

Police say Mejia has a history of interactions with the NYPD in which his mental health played a role.

On Saturday, Mejia was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Charges could also be added for the recent subway stabbing.

Rijos is the third minor to have been killed in 2025 in New York City.

Community members will gather in the Bronx in honor of Rijos.

Students, faculty members and members of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program will gather at the Richard R. Green MS campus in the Williamsbridge section.