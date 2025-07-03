$1.5 million worth of ketamine intercepted in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized five shipments containing a total of 57 pounds of ketamine in Philadelphia.

Agents say the drugs were destined for Florida.

One package from the Netherlands was intercepted on June 21. Then, last Friday, four more were discovered coming from Germany.

According to investigators, the drugs were packed inside other items like toys and picture frames.

CBP officials say ketamine hydrochloride is an animal anesthetic dangerously abused by users and sexual predators.

Collectively, the ketamine had a street value of about $1.5 million dollars.

