15 structures evacuated as wildfire burns in Ocean County, New Jersey

JACKSON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- More than a dozen structures are being evacuated as a wildfire burns in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The state's Forest Fire Service said Wednesday afternoon the evacuation of 15 structures is in progress on South Stump Tavern Road.

A total of 25 structures are threatened, officials said.

South Stump Tavern Road is currently closed.

There was no immediate word on the size of this fire.

The Forest Fire Service said it has responded with fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews. It also has a helicopter overhead for observation.

