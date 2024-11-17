15-year-old injured after shooting in Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old was injured after she was shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Sunday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on the 2500 block of 29th Street.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

She was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she was placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. Police did not say what may have led to this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.