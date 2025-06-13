17th annual Chester County Balloon Festival ready to take to the sky

The Chester County Balloon Festival is back for the 17th year.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Thousands of people are expected to pack Willowdale Steeplechase in Kennett Square in Chester County to see the balloons, and even fly in them!

"It's about a three-hour experience, where you get to start on the ground. Then fly it -- get to take your flight," says Mike Judge, Operations Manager for the event. "We also have tethered balloon rides, which just go up and down on the rope."

Flying in a hot air balloon is a bucket list item for some people.

Action News met Cathy Span, who traveled from Florida, and her friend Vicki Anderson, who traveled from Virginia, to take part in the experience.

"I'm so excited. We found out about this and just decided to do it. It's fantastic," said Anderson.

Organizers say they expect up to 40,000 people to attend over this Father's Day weekend.

Between 15 and 20 hot air balloons will take over the skies.

Debbie Harding owns Air Ventures Hot Air Balloon Flights. She says this is one of her favorite events.

"It never ceases to amaze me that you have this big envelope of air that flies and just makes me really happy. It brings out the little kid in me and usually brings out the little kid in everyone," said Harding.

Besides the balloons, there will be vendors, food trucks, a beer and wine garden and a special car show for Father's Day.

The Festival begins Friday at 4 p.m. Doors open Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the Chester County Balloon Festival website.